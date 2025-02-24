Home cook shares genius trick to keep greens fresher for longer: 'I haven't had soggy spinach all year'

Food waste is an increasing problem across the globe, and leafy greens, such as spinach, are a key item, with almost 35% thought to be thrown out in households, according to research published in the Journal of Cleaner Production.

Luckily, social media influencers and people at home are coming up with new solutions to reduce this waste. One TikToker, Lottie Dalziel (@lottiedalziel), has come up with a new solution that might just be worth checking out the next time you buy spinach.

The scoop

The trick has gained traction, namely because it utilizes items you probably already have at home. Dalziel simply suggests storing the spinach in an airtight container when you get home from the store, placing a Swedish dishcloth on top of the spinach before placing it in the fridge.

The Swedish dishcloth absorbs the extra moisture, meaning the spinach will maintain its crispy texture and give you extra time before you have to run back to the store again for some. The technique lets the spinach maintain its freshness for up to two weeks, significantly increasing its fridge life.

How it's helping

This hack is not just easy — it also will save consumers money. By keeping spinach fresh longer, this tip helps shoppers reduce grocery trips and cut down on unnecessary spending.

Beyond personal savings, this solution also reduces food waste, which in turn, will benefit the planet in the long run. Food waste, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has a significant role to play in the production of polluting gases, which are harmful to the environment.

To learn more about food preservation techniques you can use at home, check out this starter guide on extending the life of your groceries.

What everyone's saying

Viewers of the video were astounded by the trick's simplicity and in some cases said they were already planning on using it for themselves.

"I've rarely been buying spinach because I can't stand the waste. I'm glad to find something else to try for storage," wrote one user.

"This is genius! We have eliminated paper towels except for keeping food fresh," another remarked. "But you're telling me I can use a Swedish dishcloth! Brilliant!"

The creator herself has remarked how useful the hack has been for her, too. "Thanks to this tip I haven't had soggy spinach all year," she said.

