Woman reveals delicious treat found growing on major city street: 'I grew up eating these'

"My sister and I used to eat these on our walks home from school."

by James Anthony Bell III
Photo Credit: TikTok

If you've always wanted to enjoy a tasty snack while helping the environment, then these invasive plants might just be what you're looking for.

TikTok user Cindy Doe Dee (@cindydoedee) shared a short video showcasing an edible plant that grows all over the place in her local San Francisco neighborhood: Bermuda buttercups. 

@cindydoedee Bermuda buttercaps aka sourgrass (Oxalis pes-caprae) is all over the bay area and edible!!! They are invasive and weedy, so add them to your salads!! #urbanforaging #edibleplants #sanfrancisco #plantsonthestreetyoucaneat ♬ original sound - cindydoedee

Also known as sourgrass, these low-growing perennials are considered highly invasive in California, especially in San Francisco, as they spread aggressively and easily outcompete native plants and grasses. 

The TikTok user stumbled across an entire field of them just by walking down the street. Luckily, there is a simple solution to dealing with the threat these particular plants present: Take a bite! 

Sourgrass is completely safe to eat (in moderation) and, as its name suggests, has a slightly sour taste that makes it a great addition to dishes like salads. 

"I grew up eating these," one user commented. 

"My sister and I used to eat these on our walks home from school," wrote another. 

We must fight the spread of invasive plant species anywhere we see them through actions such as this, or through local activism in our community to remove as many as possible.

If left unchecked, invasive plant species can easily overwhelm and outperform native plants in the area, which are adapted to and support the local ecosystem. This makes them more attractive to pollinators, which are crucial to ensure a healthy human food supply. 

Bermuda buttercups are just one of many invasive species that start small but can easily spread and get out of control fast. The best way to deal with them is to catch them early before they escalate into a larger issue. 

