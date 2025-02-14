Woman shares 'genius' way to use leftover juice pulp: 'This is such a good idea'

Waste in the kitchen is inevitable, but there are some surprising ways you can turn that trash into treasure.

Some parts of your food may seem like garbage, but you can often find creative ways to repurpose would-be kitchen waste.

One TikToker shared how they use the pulp from their juicer to make vegetable powder to add to their smoothies.

The scoop

If you are a fan of juicing like Kevina (@kevinad123), you may have a lot of leftover pulp after preparing your favorite beverage. What you may not know is that you can use that pulp to make a powder that you can add to smoothies and water to infuse a little extra nutrition into your drinks.

The TikToker uses beet pulp to make beet powder. To make your own, take your leftover pulp and put it in your air fryer to dry it out. You can use a dehydrator or your oven at a low temperature if you don't have an air fryer. Once your pulp is completely dry, pop it in a blender to grind it into a powder. Kevina says that they use their powder in smoothies and water.

How it's helping

Waste in the kitchen is inevitable, but there are some surprising ways you can turn that trash into treasure. Beet powder isn't the only powder you can make with fruit and vegetable cast-offs. Another creator shared a way to turn citrus peels into a lovely punch of flavor. You can also turn onion peels into onion powder that you can use in your favorite recipes.

These hacks reduce waste and can save you money and time. Specialized ingredients can be expensive, so making them at home can keep dollars in your wallet. You will also save time by reducing trips to the grocery store.

Reducing personal food waste can go a long way toward solving a large problem facing the United States. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, "Food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply." That means more than a third of the food produced in the U.S. ends up in landfills. If everyone takes a few steps to make their leftovers go a little further, we can make a dent in those numbers.

What everyone's saying

While this clip didn't garner a ton of comments, those who responded were impressed.

One supportive person wrote, "Genius."

"This is such a good idea," said another TikToker.

