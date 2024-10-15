Mom shares age-old tip to keep your pantry goods pest-free: 'Simple and effective'

Fruit flies can be an unwanted nuisance, especially in the summer months, but this timeless tip could help banish them for good.

The scoop

An age-old tip shared on TikTok by momhackguru (@momhackguru) is great for getting rid of fruit flies and other unwanted pantry guests, and all you need are bay leaves.

For the hack to work, all you need to do is pop a bay leaf in a jar or container with your grains and other dry goods and the aroma should repel the insects, ensuring your products stay fresh.

And this 'simple and effective' hack works on more than just fruit flies. Bay leaves can also be used to repel moths and other insects, which is a win-win for your pantry.

How it's working

Using natural insect repellents like bay leaves is a great way to save money on expensive insect repellents that are full of toxic chemicals. This keeps money in your wallet, while also reducing the chemicals you use in your home.

Many of the chemicals we use for cleaning and as pesticides contain harmful ingredients that can contribute to health issues that affect not only us but future generations. Using natural ingredients can help save on plastic waste and prevent nasty chemicals from polluting the environment.

Extending the shelf life of your produce is another great way to keep money in your wallet and protect the environment. Food waste is a big problem globally. It is estimated that in the U.S. alone, people waste 92 billion pounds of food every year, which is around 145 billion meals.

Any food waste thrown out is sent to landfills, which contributes to the production of planet-warming pollution. To help combat this, earlier this year the White House announced a new strategy to tackle food waste in the country with aims to reduce pollution and keep money in people's pockets.

What people are saying

People in the comments were thankful for the hack, and many said they couldn't wait to try it.

'Wow! So useful. Thanks for sharing," one person wrote.

"Need to try this," wrote another.

