Shopper sparks outrage with photo of bizarre sighting in grocery store produce section: 'Why is this necessary?'

South Korea's new packaging for bananas is not so appealing to some shoppers.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post to r/EgregiousPackaging, a row of six bananas in order of ripeness was sealed inside a layer of plastic packaging.

The photo was screenshotted from a social media post that touted this packaging invention as "smart design done right."

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, the original Reddit poster and a few commenters did not agree.

"Why is this necessary?" one commenter asked. "Are you scared that your banana gets hurt if it touches the kitchen counter?"

"That's just an excuse to sell unripe bananas," another pointed out.





"What a waste of resources to wrap in plastic," said a third. "Adds to waste, landfill, carbon emissions of garbage collection. Shame on you, South Korea,"

The disbelief was widespread: not only did the package create more plastic waste, but bananas already come with their own wrappers.

Why is plastic packaging concerning?

Excessive packaging doesn't just clutter your kitchen or your recycling bin; it also shifts the burden of disposal squarely onto consumers.

For shoppers, that means hauling bundles of plastic film, molded inserts, twist ties, foam blocks, and cardboard to the recycling bin, only to find many of those materials aren't even accepted by local programs.

Environmentally, it's also a quiet but growing problem. While packaging waste alone isn't the main driver of Earth's overheating, plastic production contributes to 1.8 billion tons of harmful greenhouse gas pollution, according to the United Nations. The dirty energy used to manufacture these plastic items takes a massive toll on our environment.

Banana wrappings are just one example. Shoppers are frustrated by oranges wrapped individually and useless household goods made to address silly problems, like a knife made specifically for pool noodles.

Again and again, the pattern remains the same: consumers pay for the waste, while companies benefit from the optics of "creative" packaging.

Is the company doing anything about this?

No specific company was named, but many retailers have made public sustainability pledges.

However, real-world examples, like the one in this Reddit post, show that follow-through is lacking.

Some companies are experimenting with biodegradable or recyclable options. Still, excessive packaging often slips through because it's not always enforced at the corporate level. Without accountability, these one-off examples continue to pop up.

This signals a desperate need for broader initiatives to address the root of the problem.

What's being done about plastic packaging more broadly?

Cities and states are beginning to adopt extended producer responsibility laws, which require companies to pay for the disposal or recycling of the packaging they create.

These policies shift responsibility back onto manufacturers rather than consumers, giving companies a real financial incentive to reduce unnecessary materials.

For individuals, small steps can make a meaningful difference. To avoid creating extra plastic waste yourself, consider donating or selling lightly used goods instead of tossing them.

You can also reduce your reliance on plastic by choosing bulk-buy stores, refill stations, or products packaged in reusable or compostable materials.

Reducing packaging waste won't happen overnight, but growing public frustration is pushing companies to rethink what good design really looks like.

