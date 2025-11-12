Couple urges people to eat rapidly spreading plant: 'I've seen that many times, but never knew what it was'

TikTokers Misfits and Matcha (@misfitsandmatcha) posted an informative and hilarious video about black mustard, an invasive weed in the U.S. that quickly takes over in grassland areas.

The video shows a vast sprawl of black mustard in Los Angeles and explains that it is pervasive along California coastal regions.

"I've seen that many times, but never knew what it was," an intrigued TikToker commented.

Exchanging silly looks and important information, the couple is beloved for their entertainment value, but they aren't joking about urging viewers to get rid of black mustard on sight. Captions like "you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here," and "Bye, Felicia," graced the screen as they encourage followers to immediately get rid of black mustard plants.

Black mustard is a plant with small yellow flowers that is native to Europe, Asia, and Africa. It is in the Brassica family, along with broccoli, cabbage, and bok choy. The couple encourages viewers to stir-fry the edible young black mustard plants. They also explain that the seeds of the mature plants can be collected to make mustard, but the priority should be to eradicate the plant.

While followers thought their communication style was hilariously entertaining, invasive species should be taken seriously.

Invasive plants are disruptive to local ecosystems because they can outcompete other plants for resources like water and nutrients, threatening native species and wildlife in the area that rely on the native plants for food and shelter. The native plants suffer and decline when they don't have enough resources to thrive. The imbalance caused by the invasive plants can harm the entire ecosystem.

When invasive species damage crops, there are also economic and food-supply issues that arise if they overpower or spread disease to food crops.

Replacing invasive species with native plants acclimated to the climate and soil conditions that can thrive with little maintenance helps keep the ecosystem balanced

It is important to identify and eliminate invasive species whenever we can, and Misfits and Matcha fill us in on an important issue in a fun way.

Their fans were quite entertained and appreciated the tips, as well.

"How do you two get through making these videos?!" asked one TikToker. "Educational and funny."

"I feel compelled to clap," said another.

"Love this content so much!!" declared one commenter. "You all are so precious. I've also learned so much."

