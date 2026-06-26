Backyard gardener's first big harvest means the dehydrator and vacuum sealer are out till October

The creator says she is "keeping a close eye" on broccoli because of the heat.

A backyard garden can go from spring promise to summer abundance in a hurry, and one gardening expert says that moment has officially arrived.

In a new harvest video, overflowing greens, the season's first zucchini, and an expanding preservation setup all point to the same thing: Peak garden season is here.

What happened?

A Pacific Northwest-based gardening pro and TikTok creator shared her June 15 garden update, showing the first major harvest of the season.

As she moves through her backyard beds, saying "Let's do our first big harvest at the end of Spring season," before the footage shows both what is ready now and what is almost ready.

The caption reads: "Well now that it's started, it ain't stopping, so [the] dehydrator and vacuum sealer will be living on my counter till October."

She then harvests peas, parsley, mustard greens, Swiss chard, red Russian kale, and the garden's first zucchini, while also highlighting blooming flowers, a newly set pumpkin, and upcoming crops such as broccoli, celery, garlic, and onions.

"Everything is, like, uh, thriving," she says.

The gardener then explains how she handles the overflow, especially kale: "I eat this stuff fresh. I freeze it, I put in my dog food, I dry it for powder for smoothies."

One commenter responded, "Never thought about drying for smoothie. Great idea! I have a lot of kale this year."

Why does it matter?

Once warm-weather growth takes off, harvest windows can narrow quickly.

The creator says she is "keeping a close eye" on broccoli because of the heat and notes that the garden now needs daily checks because "Things change quick at this rate."

If produce is not picked and preserved in time, it can become overripe, woody, or bolt in hot weather.

Having a plan to freeze, dehydrate, or seal extra vegetables can help gardeners extend their harvest rather than lose food they spent months growing.

Fresh greens, herbs, and vegetables can supplement grocery trips, reduce food waste, and offer a more direct connection to what ends up on the dinner plate.

As the creator puts it, while harvesting kale and chard, "It's free superfoods."

What can I do?

A dehydrator, freezer space, reusable storage containers, or a vacuum sealer can make a big difference when the garden suddenly starts producing more than can be eaten fresh.

Frequent harvests of greens and summer vegetables can help keep crops from piling up, and picking regularly often encourages more production. Additionally, heat-sensitive crops may need even closer monitoring during warm spells.

But even a few productive plants, such as kale, parsley, peas, or zucchini, can provide enough extra food to freeze or dry, helping slash grocery bills for weeks.

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