Manufacturer of iconic cheese snack makes major change to its products: 'A practical evolution'

Bel Group, the manufacturer of iconic Babybel cheeses, has announced it is rolling out revamped, recyclable paper packaging.

According to ThePackHub, a packaging consultancy, Bel Group will use the recyclable paper to replace bio-based cellophane used in Babybel packaging. The move is part of the company's goal to make 100% of its packaging recyclable and/or compostable at home by 2030.

After a successful debut of the new packaging in the United Kingdom in 2025, Bel Group plans to introduce this recyclable wrap in key markets in the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe in 2026. ThePackHub added that the packaging will go global in 2027.

The new recyclable packaging is an upgrade from the bio-based cellophane Babybel had previously used. So far, it has proven durable, even in industrial-scale processing and distribution, per ThePackHub.

Switching to paper-based packaging can be more challenging than it seems. Packaging Dive explained that Bel tested many papers to find one that kept the cheese safe without compromising the customer experience.

"Switching to recyclable paper marks a practical evolution in Bel's packaging strategy," said Zac Jenkins, membership manager of ThePackHub. Per the organization, he added, "This innovation blends environmental responsibility with functional performance."

As the article from ThePackHub explained, the new Babybel paper wrap will be "certified as responsibly sourced" and is meant to eliminate unnecessary plastic and reduce what's sent to the landfill.

Conventional plastic comes from dirty fuels, which are mined and transformed into the familiar material. This process releases air pollution that contributes to rising global temperatures and poor air quality, per Swiftpak — the same issues that worsen extreme weather events that threaten communities.

Conventional plastic packaging is also challenging to recycle, and much of it ends up in landfills. Once there, it can take hundreds or thousands of years to decompose, Swiftpak noted. And it can shed microplastics that have been linked to human health concerns.

Bel Group has said it has used a "bio-based, home-compostable cellophane" in Babybel packaging since 2020, yet it still aims to improve on this.

Paper-based packaging has advantages. It's generally easier to recycle and decomposes faster than plastics. And unlike conventional plastics, which require a finite resource to produce, paper comes from trees, wrote Swiftpak.

Moving away from plastic packaging, especially in food products, is a challenging — but rewarding — goal. Many brands have been seeking plastic-free alternatives, from paper-based packaging to edible coatings.

In a press release from The Bel Group, Babybel Global Director Linda Neu highlighted why its newest packaging move is so important: "With more than two billion portions sold every year worldwide, this evolution has a concrete global impact."

