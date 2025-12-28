Shopper sparks outrage with upsetting photo from grocery store produce section: 'Why the heck?'

A shopper called attention to the unnecessary plastic waste in a bag of avocados and sparked a heated debate in r/AntiConsumption.

What's happening?

"I was shopping at Harris Teeter yesterday," the original poster said. "Needed some avocados and saw these were on sale. I picked up a bag and realized they were the TINIEST avocados and there were only two per bag. Why the heck is all that packaging necessary? I noticed this with several of their produce products. Why? That store is expensive, too, if you're not a member. Such a waste."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The photo shows a large mesh bag holding the avocados, which seems wasteful considering the small amount of food.

"Yes, that will be eight dollars please," one commenter said.

"Yea because one of them is a good avocado and the other is a bad avocado," another shared. "If they were to be in the bin all together, no one would pick the bad one and they lose money. This way they can sell the bad avocado and keep their profits."

Why is the plastic waste concerning?

The world now generates nearly 500 million tons of plastic per year, a huge increase from the over 2 million tons produced yearly in the 1950s, according to Our World in Data. Most plastic is sent to the landfill or incinerated, and only a small amount is recycled. That means oceans, waterways, and beautiful parks are often filled with small bits of plastic, as some inevitably leach from landfills. When animals swallow or become entangled in plastic litter, it can injure or even kill them. Millions of birds and marine life are harmed each year by plastic pollution.

Is Harris Teeter doing anything about this?

On its sustainability page, the grocer states that it uses fully degradable produce bags, plant-based plastic containers for fresh fruit, and paper grocery bags made from 100% post-consumer recycled paper. It didn't disclose information about the mesh bags, but they are likely not recyclable or eco-friendly. But, it is notable that the company is making efforts to be more environmentally friendly with its sustainable initiatives.

What else is being done about plastic waste?

Some companies are getting creative with plastic waste, turning it into clean energy or recycled plastic bricks, helping clean the environment and reduce pollution. Consumers can help by switching to plastic alternatives such as reusable water bottles and canvas grocery bags.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.