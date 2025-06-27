Local baker's business thrives by upholding wholesome tradition: 'It's an alignment of my values with good sense'

You won't find any overprocessed baked food at Athens Bread Co., an Ohio-based shop serving up breads and pastries made with traditional techniques.

Owner and bread baker Tim McKenna spoke with Southeast Ohio magazine about the inspiration behind the business and how his bakery is making a difference in the lives of local farmers and community members experiencing food insecurity.

Established in 2014, according to the company website, Athens Bread Co. has always been committed to ensuring artisanal breads are available at affordable prices.

After founder Doug Wistendahl retired in 2021, McKenna took over after previously exploring his passion for food as a butcher and baker in New York.

The Ohio University graduate told Southeast Ohio that his bread is special because of its human touch — which mass-produced brands that often feature unnecessary added sugar don't necessarily have — likening his handcrafted products to a mix of science and art.

McKenna also sources his ingredients from local agricultural producers, demonstrating his commitment to strengthening the community's economy while reducing harm associated with transporting goods long distances.

The warming climate has supercharged extreme weather events and disrupted food systems. When companies use dirty fuel-powered vehicles to ship goods rather than cleaner modes of transportation, such as electric semis, they generate pollution that contributes to this problem.

"We live in a world where food sources are threatened, so it's important to have those connections with farmers because you know where your food is coming from and you can guard against some potential problems with food supply chains," McKenna told Southeast Ohio.

"It makes good business sense as well as being good for the area," McKenna continued. "Not to mention that when I buy Ohio flour there's a connection to the land and it tastes different."

Athens Bread Co.'s focus on sustainability and community doesn't stop there. McKenna partners with organizations including United Campus Ministry to donate unsold loaves and pastries, putting food in the stomachs of hungry people and helping to reduce food waste.

According to Feeding America, 47 million people, including 14 million children, in the United States face food insecurity. It doesn't have to be that way, though. Nearly 40% of all food goes uneaten or unsold, with $145 billion meals' worth of food heading to dumps.

While major grocery retailers such as Kroger and Walmart have initiatives to reduce food waste, McKenna told Southeast Ohio that he feels like they could do more and said his partnerships with local businesses help his company more effectively tackle the issue.

"I believe in feeding people and giving food to the hungry. In the food industry, there's always that risk that you're going to waste things, so it's an alignment of my values with good sense," McKenna said. "Why throw something out if I can have someone eat it who needs it?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.