Arizona food pantries are working to meet surging demand as high grocery prices and unemployment continue to affect residents, according to KGUN 9 in Tucson.

What's happening?

The Willcox Community Food Pantry in Cochise County, which is where the state meets New Mexico and Mexico, gave food to 250 families one Monday morning in mid-January. It usually feeds 300 families per week, KGUN 9 reported.

Director Nell Worden said rising prices and inflation have been a challenge and that she expected the problem to continue. "I don't see inflation going down, so I don't see that number going down," she told KGUN.

"I try to go and buy as cheaply as I can," Worden added. "I try to watch all the prices. I try to watch all the sales, and I try to be very frugal with the money that we get. We still need food to be brought in. We still need donations to be brought in."

Why are food pantries' services important?

Worden told the station that the food pantry's ability to serve everyone in need depends on the unemployment rate in rural communities.

The countywide unemployment rate dropped from 5.3% in November to 4.9% in December, according to the state Office of Economic Opportunity. The latter figure is 0.6 percentage points higher than it was in December 2024 and 0.9 points higher than the state average.

Grocery prices are up across the country despite claims to the contrary by President Donald Trump, who campaigned on bringing such costs down. Home food prices have climbed 2.4% over the last year and 0.7% in December, The New York Times reported.

Part of the problem is food waste, which accounts for nearly 50% of total surplus food in the United States, according to ReFED. It costs consumers $261 billion annually, with per capita losses equivalent to $800 and 168 meals.

What's being done about high grocery prices?

There are many ways to mitigate high food costs. Martie offers highly discounted groceries and essentials, with up to 80% off brand-name goods. The online retailer buys overstock and surplus inventory, making sure good food doesn't go to waste.

You can also stretch your grocery budget by eating more plant-based meals, planning your trips to the store, and growing your own food. Take steps to ensure you're keeping food fresh, and make an effort to use things before they start to turn. Get creative with your leftovers, especially those big-ticket items.

Feeding America has a search tool that can help you find food banks and possibly other free food programs in your area.

And if you're able to, check out Martie and other discount companies such as Too Good to Go and Flashfood. All offer great deals on quality products.

