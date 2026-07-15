Aldi shopper spots $5 pack of four clear ice cubes, and swift backlash follows

"Consumerism is literally inventing a problem that can only be solved by consuming."

Sometimes the most revealing grocery store finds are also the simplest. In this case, an Aldi shopper's photo of a plastic to-go container holding four oversized clear ice cubes for $5 left many people scratching their heads online.

After a shopper posted a photo of the package on Reddit, commenters split over whether it was a niche convenience product or yet another sign of consumerism that has gone too far.

What happened?

The photo appeared in the r/Anticonsumption community and generated well over 150 comments. The product in question was a set of large, transparent cubes often associated with cocktails and whiskey, where slower melting and a cleaner look are part of the appeal. The poster writes how "you're better off buying the ice molds for large cubes. It's probably gonna melt on the way home anyways."

Some comments expressed disbelief at the thought of individual packs of ice cubes being a thing that Aldi chooses to sell, rather than making them from an ice tray in a freezer at home. "I did a double take when I walked by these yesterday. Definitely an odd and unnecessary product," one user wrote.

However, not everyone saw the item as pointless. Some people pointed out that these clear ice cubes have legitimate uses, one user saying they're "fancy cocktail cubes" and another writing, "This doesn't take especially more water or energy to make compared to regular ice. The high price comes from additional labour."

One Redditor noted that the cubes are "used in hospitality, bars," where presentation and slower melting can matter.

But much of the conversation centered on whether anyone needs this at all. As one commenter put it, "Your drink is fine with a regular ice cube and the fact that these are sold is pretty bonkers."

Why does it matter?

That reaction reflects a broader frustration with the way basic items can be reframed and sold as premium essentials. One user in the Reddit thread pointed to vegetables wrapped in plastic, as well as bananas, despite their natural peels.

Putting a luxury price on frozen water and wrapping it in plastic can feel like a small but telling example of a throwaway mindset that pushes people to buy more and discard more.

Commenters also suggested that the issue is not only about water or energy use. Even if clear cubes are not much more resource-intensive than regular ice, the added packaging and novelty still fit into a broader pattern of unnecessary consumption.

At its core, the thread reflected how tired many shoppers are of products marketed as fixes for needs they never really had. One commenter compared the idea to "buying canisters of mountain air."

What can I do?

If you actually want large, clear cubes, the easiest alternative is to make them yourself. Several commenters said a reusable silicone mold costs about $10, which is much cheaper than repeatedly paying for four cubes at a time.

Making them at home can also reduce packaging waste. And for most drinks, ordinary freezer ice is plenty, especially if the goal is simply to keep something cold rather than serve a picture-perfect cocktail.

For people who do care about presentation, the main answer is to plan ahead. One commenter noted, "It is a luxury, you can absolutely make it at home fairly easily though."

"$5 for 4 large ice cubes is crazy. It's just water," the original poster wrote. Another user put the backlash in even sharper terms: "Consumerism is literally inventing a problem that can only be solved by consuming."

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