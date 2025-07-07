New report spotlights 'transformative' farming method to grow more with less: 'The results are significant'

A unique approach that combines solar energy with traditional farming practices is delivering remarkable results that might help to reshape agriculture forever.

Off-grid solar technology now powers everything from irrigation pumps to grain mills on small farms, creating dual income streams that also boost food production, according to an article in ESI Africa.

This dual innovation is helping to tackle one of the world's biggest challenges: feeding a growing population while protecting the planet's health. Global food demand could surge by over 50% by 2050, according to research published in Nature Food, straining already limited water and energy resources.

Traditional farming often relies on expensive diesel generators and struggles without reliable power resources, especially in remote areas in Africa, where 240 million people face daily hunger, according to ESI Africa.

With solar-powered energy, farmers install panels that generate clean electricity for things like pumping water, cooling crops, and processing grains — maximizing every acre's potential and creating multiple revenue resources along the way.

The breakthrough came about from extensive collaboration between GOGLA and Water and Energy for Food across 15 African countries.

Between November 2021 and July 2023, researchers worked directly with small farms to deploy solar irrigation systems, refrigeration units, and processing equipment. Organizations implemented a pay-as-you-go structure that allows farmers to purchase solar technology via small monthly payments.

"The results are significant and indicative of the transformative effects off-grid energy could have on agriculture," according to the piece. The initiative benefited 3.6 million people and helped grow 6.8 million tons of food. Farmers saved 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours of energy, reducing water consumption by 10.8 billion liters.

The initiative also prevented 1.5 million tons of harmful carbon pollution from entering the atmosphere.

Every participating company increased its revenue, with eight businesses expanding distribution to serve new regions. $13.7 million was also raised in additional funding.

Harnessing solar makes farming more reliable (and profitable) while helping the planet be healthier: diesel generators produce toxic fumes that can cause respiratory problems. Solar panels don't produce air pollution when generating electricity, creating cleaner environments for agricultural communities.

GOGLA continues to expand its partnerships across Africa and Asia, with self-powered farming poised to transform agricultural practices worldwide.

Farmers will be able to harvest both sunshine and grains from the same acres, conserving other energy resources at the same time. These dual-use systems can help to feed the growing population, reduce pollution, improve our health, and empower rural communities to thrive.

