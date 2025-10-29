Energy company launches new experiment that could transform how we grow fruit: 'All sorts of combinations'

In a move that could redefine how we grow some of the world's favorite fruits, Swiss energy company Insolight has launched a new agrivoltaic experiment that blends solar energy and fruit farming — helping to produce clean power and fresh produce on the same land.

According to PV Magazine, a 250-kilowatt solar installation sits above apple, pear, and apricot orchards, utilizing panels designed to protect crops from hail and heavy rain, while generating around 300 megawatt-hours of energy per year for the grid.

Developed in partnership with Agroscope, Romande Energie, and the canton of Valais, the project builds on previous Insolight pilots that tested solar integration with berry crops. This new phase focuses on tree fruit — a major step toward scalable, sustainable food production.

Sensors embedded throughout the orchards track sunlight, soil moisture, and temperature, allowing researchers to optimize both crop growth and energy production.

"The collected data allows us to test all sorts of combinations," said Insolight co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Mathieu Ackerman.

By combining renewable energy generation with fruit cultivation, agrivoltaic systems like this one can help farmers earn additional income, minimize water loss, and protect crops from increasingly unpredictable weather — all while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

As land becomes more limited and weather patterns more extreme, innovations like these demonstrate how agriculture and clean energy can coexist instead of competing for space.

This approach could support local food systems, reduce pollution, and make farming more resilient for small producers worldwide. Across the globe, similar projects are showing promise.

Agrivoltaic farms in France are protecting vineyards from drought, while solar farms in the U.S. are doubling as pollinator habitats that help bees and butterflies thrive.

These efforts all point toward a better future — one where our farms don't just feed us, but provide clean power to us, too.

