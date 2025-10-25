Onlooker captures shocking video of zoo visitor's appalling behavior: 'That dude should be charged'

Their actions were absolutely uncalled for and dangerous.

A viral TikTok video hit the "for you" page of millions of users, and it has quickly sparked controversy in the animal-loving community.

The video, which was originally posted by user Paul (@arandompaul) and reposted by AsiaOne (@asiaone), shows an adult zoogoer swinging a bag at a monkey sitting on a railing.

@asiaone Last Saturday (Sept 27), a monkey allegedly snatched away food from a boy at the Singapore Zoo. A man, who is believed to be the boy's father, was next seen swinging his bag at the monkey. Other zoo visitors were upset with the man and asked him to stop. #sgnews #Singapore #Zoo #Monkey ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Allegedly, the monkey stole food from the zoogoer's child moments before the video was taken. In response, the father violently swung their bag at the monkey, forcing it to retreat. The swipe thankfully missed hitting the monkey.

Fellow zoo visitors were visibly shocked and appalled by the man's behavior, shouting at him as the video came to an end. The outrage only intensified online, where commenters voiced even stronger disapproval beneath the viral clip.

While the paternal instincts of the zoogoer may have come from the right place, their actions were absolutely uncalled for and dangerous.

Zoos are a privilege for people to observe animals foreign to their location without having to travel across the world. It is pivotal that these animals are treated with care and respect, especially because many animals in captivity are endangered.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Incidents like this can even contribute to further endangering these animals. When wildlife in zoos or sanctuaries lash out, even if provoked, they are often labeled as dangerous and may face serious consequences, including being euthanized.

This whole ordeal highlights why respecting boundaries and following zoo guidelines is critical. Every careless action can have lasting effects on the animals' welfare and the future of conservation efforts.

As the late, great Jane Goodall once said: "Having respect for animals makes us better humans."

Commenters on the post were furious with the man's actions toward the money.

"That dude should be charged," one user said. Their comment gained over 60,000 likes in support.

Another user added, "In almost all Zoos (at least where I am), it says do not eat around animals."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.