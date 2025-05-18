Thieves break into zoo to steal incredibly rare creatures: 'Some are even in serious danger of extinction in the wild'

This zoo heist is just the latest in a string of incidents suspected to be the work of an animal trafficking ring.

A heist involving a zoo might sound like a comedy film concept, but a recent break-in at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo endangered a variety of rare bird species.

What's happening?

Thieves recently broke into Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo and made off with a whopping 36 birds, some of which are incredibly rare breeds, according to The Times of Israel. The stolen birds included lorikeets, macaws, and a southern red-billed hornbill, all together estimated to be worth approximately $331,000.

Police located and arrested a suspect and returned the birds to the zoo within about 12 hours, but several returned in poor health due to the harsh traveling and holding conditions in which the thieves placed the birds.

"All of the species are protected wildlife, and some are even in serious danger of extinction in the wild," a police department spokesperson said in a statement.

This heist is just the latest in a string of incidents suspected to be the work of an animal trafficking ring.

Why is this heist concerning?

While the return of these rare species is good news, the heist itself and the condition the birds returned in are concerning.

Police believe the heist was the work of animal smugglers, since the thieves knew which birds would bring in the most money, and due to similar recent incidents.

Animal trafficking can result in the depopulation of the species being smuggled. In fact, a break-in at a different zoo in the area in late March resulted in the deaths of many baby birds.

Though the suspect in the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo case didn't take the birds very far, where police discovered the birds was likely not their intended final location. When smugglers take animals across borders, they introduce invasive species to a new region.

Smuggling an invasive species into a new country can destroy the ecological balance of the country the species arrives in and threaten local ecosystems. This can have a significant effect on local wildlife and plants, but it can greatly affect humans in the area, too.

Invasive species create a wealth of changes in their new ecosystems that can change soil chemistry and threaten native species. Invasive species can also bring new diseases with them.

What's being done about the zoo heists?

Police questioned the arrested suspect, though what has happened since is unknown.

Police are also continuing their investigations of similar zoo break-ins, as well as a known animal smuggling ring trafficking lion cubs and monkeys.

