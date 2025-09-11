Wildlife enthusiast stunned after spotting rare creature not seen in over a century: 'Never did I think that I was going to see one there'

The possibilities of what you might see when taking a trip outdoors are endless. For one butterfly enthusiast, a trip to Toronto's High Park led to spotting something unbelievable.

According to CBC News, Crystal Byrne spotted a zebra swallowtail, a butterfly species that hasn't been spotted since 1896.

"This stunning black and white butterfly came out. And I was like, that's a zebra swallowtail," Byrne told CBC News. "Never did I think that I was going to see one there."

Sightings of rare or elusive creatures are always a call for celebration, particularly in the conservation world. Not only do the sightings confirm the livelihoods of the critters at hand, but they're a good sign that the surrounding ecosystem is thriving.

In 2023, a tourist in Papua New Guinea spotted three different species thought to be extinct, similarly showcasing how you don't have to be a decorated scientist to get outside and spot some wildlife.

Loss of butterfly populations has been linked to insecticide use. To avoid integrating these harmful chemicals into your yard, try chemical-free approaches to mitigating pests. Plus, if the issue is in your garden, companion planting techniques can help keep bugs out.

Bob Yukich, a member of the Toronto Entomologists' Association, explained to CBC News that the deforestation and urban development in the area led to the gradual decline in the Pawpaw plant, which acts as a host for the zebra swallowtail.

"Butterflies are declining, and when you get something like that, it's returning and not disappearing. It's fascinating," Yukich said of the spotting of the rare insect, per CBC News.

Butterflies are a vital part of the environment and play a key role in pollination. To make your yard a friendlier place for pollinators such as butterflies, you can install a native plant garden. By adding flowers and other plants native to your area, your yard can help support the surrounding ecosystem. Plus, you won't need to spend as much time or money to upkeep your garden.

