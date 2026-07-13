Authorities search Nebraska home and find a zebra among nearly 60 neglected animals

Many of the animals were described as severely underweight.

After an anonymous tip about a home near 195th and Pacific in West Omaha, the Nebraska Humane Society discovered nearly 60 animals, including a zebra, living in poor conditions when authorities searched the property.

As WOWT reported, the NHS discovery raised urgent animal welfare concerns and broader safety questions for the surrounding community.

What happened?

On Thursday, the NHS removed dozens of animals from a West Omaha residence, the station detailed. Those animals included household pets, birds, livestock, and exotics, such as dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, geese, pigs, ponies, goats, donkeys, alpacas, an emu, and a zebra.

Steve Glandt of the NHS told WOWT that charges are forthcoming, and described the animals' residences as "deplorable conditions." The NHS obtained a warrant late last week after the tip.

Many of the animals were described as severely underweight, and some livestock had overgrown hooves, suggesting a lack of basic care over time, per WOWT. They also found themselves underprepared for how much there was to do.

"As prepared as we thought we were, we were still overwhelmed when we got there," Glandt told WOWT. "As it turns out, we've had to make a couple trips to shuttle animals here from the scene."

Why does it matter?

Large livestock and exotic animals can pose serious safety concerns in residential settings, especially when they are stressed, underfed, or improperly contained. Glandt singled out the zebra to WOWT as a particularly reckless animal to keep.

"Wild animals like zebras are biologically unpredictable and can be dangerous," he told the station. "Keeping a zebra as a pet poses severe safety risks and requires specialized care, and demands a larger type of enclosure to prevent escape, and they also require … special diets."

Absent the tip, it's possible the animal including the zebra would have been in very poor shape. The NHS told WOWT it is working to get all of the animals the care they need, and finding a home for all of them at suitable properties.

Both the animals and nearby humans were at risk before the NHS stepped in to rescue them

What's being done?

The animals were removed from the property, and Glandt relayed to the station that he expects misdemeanor charges for those who violated Omaha's ordinances against keeping exotic animals.

For the zebra, the NHS has contacted Henry Doorly Zoo about next-step care, WOWT reported. A zebra is not an animal most local shelters are equipped to house or rehabilitate on short notice.

For now, the focus is on making all animals including the zebra get the medical attention they need.

"These animals don't deserve to be kept in those kinds of conditions," Glandt declared to WOWT.

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