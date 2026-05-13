Disease surge, other challenges decimate Yukon River Chinook salmon as crash enters third year

2026 won't bring a turnaround in fortunes for the Yukon River's Chinook salmon. KTUU reports that experts predict a third straight year of catastrophic returns, deepening a crisis that has left the area closed to most Chinook fishing since 2024.

What's happening?

Zachary Liller of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game told KTUU that fisheries managers only anticipate about 25,000 Canadian-origin Chinook will return in 2026.

"We're definitely seeing record-low runs and projecting to continue to see low runs coming in the next season," Liller commented to KTUU.

That is only a fraction of the 100,000 fish the river once produced. In 2024, the salmon drought prompted Alaska and Canada to install measures banning commercial fishing through 2030 to give the fish a full lifecycle to recover. The agreement heavily restricted subsistence fishing, as well as sport and personal-use fisheries.

Despite these proactive moves, it's becoming clearer that relief for the species won't come overnight.

"It does take time, though, for ecosystems as large as the Bering Sea to stabilize and for populations and stocks like Chinook salmon to respond," Liller clarified to KTUU. "It's a complicated response."

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Why is the Yukon River Chinook salmon crash concerning?

The consequences of the collapse are especially severe for Indigenous families who depend on Chinook as a cultural and subsistence cornerstone. The Western Fisheries Research Center noted that the fish account for more than three-quarters of the diets of many local groups.

Chinook salmon are thus deeply tied to the health of the Yukon River ecosystem and to the well-being of the people who live alongside it.

As KTUU explained, there isn't just one reason why the species is struggling so mightily. There is a mix of warming-related environmental change, disease outbreaks affecting juvenile salmon, and ocean conditions that may be making survival more difficult before the fish ever return to spawn.

Liller pointed out that a multi-year heat wave in the Bering Sea started a decade ago and is still harming the salmon even as temperatures return to normal. Other factors he identifies include heat stress within the Yukon River itself and a parasitic disease called Ichthyophonus that took off in 2021.

What's being done about the Yukon River Chinook salmon?

For now, the main response has been continued fishing restrictions intended to protect as many returning fish as possible while giving the population a chance to recover.

In the meantime, scientists will examine disease patterns in juvenile Chinook. The news on that front seems positive in that Ichthyophonus is growing less severe, according to Liller.

The ideal is that the pause in fishing can allow the fish to turn a corner by the close of the decade.

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