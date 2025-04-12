Scientists stunned after accidentally finding ultra-rare creature: 'It is the first record of a juvenile of the species made anywhere'

For the first time, scientists have spotted a young Himalayan frog in Tibet, marking a breakthrough for a species rarely seen since its initial discovery over a century ago, reported the Idaho Statesman.

The Himalayan frog, known scientifically as Amolops himalayanus, was accidentally found during a routine survey of forest pests. This small, green amphibian with distinctive disc-shaped toes had previously been documented in only India and Nepal.

This discovery represents the first-ever documented juvenile of the species anywhere in the world. The finding gives researchers valuable insights into the early life stages of these elusive amphibians and offers new hope for understanding their life cycle and habitat needs.

This conservation success story also points to the possibility of healthier stream ecosystems throughout the Himalayan region.

Amphibians are natural indicators of environmental health. Their permeable skin makes them sensitive to water and air quality changes. The presence of this frog in a new location suggests clean waterways exist across a wider range than previously thought.

The beautiful creature certainly stands out. Its bright green body is spotted with black markings, and its yellowish-green limbs are crossed with brown bars. Perhaps most distinctive is the black stripe running from its snout through its eyes to its ears, giving it a masked appearance that helps it blend into streamside vegetation.

"The team of scientists found the frog at night, sitting in shrubland by a river. It is the first record of a juvenile of the species made anywhere," according to the study published in the Biodiversity Data Journal, the Idaho Statesman said.

"Amolops himalayanus was discovered in Darjeeling, India, in 1888 and is considered 'poorly known,'" according to researchers, the Idaho Statesman added.

The research team, which includes JiShan Wang, Shuo Liu, Hengying Wang, Mo Wang, and Dingqi Rao, has opened new doors for protection efforts that could help secure this amphibian's future and the ecosystems it calls home.

