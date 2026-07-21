In Kenya, spoiled young elephant sneaks milk, cuddles, and a nap from pregnant Murera

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust says it knows of 94 elephant calves and grandcalves born to rewilded elephants.

A young elephant in Kenya has turned snack time into nap time, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) revealed. The adorable clip has charmed thousands of social media users.

What's happening?

In a recent Instagram post, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust spotlighted wild-born Mwana sneaking in some milk from Murera, who was rescued during Kenya's poaching crisis.

Under the keepers' care, Murera eventually became strong enough to return to the wild, and she is now pregnant with another "grandkid" — a calf born in the wild to a rescued orphan.

"Mwana has unlocked a whole new level of relaxation: nursing and napping, in one fell swoop," the Trust wrote. "Now that Murera is progressing in her pregnancy, she is less generous about breastfeeding, but Mwana still manages to sneak in sips here and there."

Why does it matter?

The captivating moment gives viewers a window into the care, observation, and patience involved in raising elephants and supporting them through different stages of life.

As ecosystem engineers, elephants support biodiversity — and therefore the systems people rely on for clean air, water, medicine, and more — by dispersing seeds and keeping forests healthy.

It also reveals the deep bond between the rescued orphans and their keepers who helped them regain independence and return to the wild.

The Trust says it knows of 94 elephant calves and grandcalves born to rewilded elephants, "showing the difference rescuing just one orphan can have for the whole species." On its website, the organization spotlights the wild babies it has met after their mothers returned to the Reintegration Unit "to share this celebration of new life with the humans who raised them."

What are people saying?

Social media users gushed over the adorable and relatable footage of Mwana and Murera.

"Ahh, the old 'milk coma' is alive and well," one commenter observed.

"To be a mother, it isn't easy," another remarked.

"Absolutely hilarious! Cheeky little ellie!" a third wrote.

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