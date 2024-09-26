Hiker shares heart-stopping footage after tourists blatantly ignore safety rules at Grand Canyon: 'They endanger first responders'

In another episode of wild behavior in national parks featuring humans, one tourist caught another blatantly disregarding a warning sign to their own detriment.

The video captured in the Grand Canyon was posted on Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), a page dedicated to park visitors who either can't read or choose not to follow the rules.

The video shows a close-up of a "do not enter" sign and then pans along where that trail leads, giving the North Rim of the Grand Canyon a moment to flaunt all of its beauty with a sliver of a moon in the sky at dusk.

Then, the video zooms in again, showing a tourist who clearly marched past the sign and made themselves comfortable on what appears to be a very small drop-off ledge to watch the sunset.

While the video only shows one person, the post explained that it was a group of younger adults, some of whom were practicing their yoga moves before the recording was taken.

With mental health at the forefront of people's minds, there was concern, but Sarah (@the_sarahanderson) assured everyone that there were no signs of the girl wanting to jump and that there were other people around.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

At first glance, they aren't harming anyone but themselves. What's the big deal, right? Let's break it down.

Parks have rules and regulations for a reason, and they're predominantly for our safety and to preserve the terrain and wonder of these majestic parks. When a path is blocked off, it's because it's not safe for tourists or the park service is trying to protect it. Whether there's unstable erosion, landslides, wildlife nests, or the path has become too perilous to traverse, there is danger ahead.

This isn't a time to proceed at your own risk. The thrill of breaking the rules isn't worth losing your life over. The Grand Canyon is massive, amounting to 1,904 square miles. There are thousands of other places to watch the sunset.

🗣️ Should national parks be allowed to ban visitors for bad behavior?

It also causes distress to other tourists trying to enjoy the park and makes park rangers' jobs all the more difficult — especially if someone were to fall. When visiting these parks, remind yourself that it is a privilege. Respect all signs, wildlife, rangers, and rules so that national parks remain open for years to come.

The video had a lot of people genuinely worried while others shook their heads.

Quoting Taylor Swift, one comment read, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

"There should be zero tolerance and mandatory jail sentences for 'tourons' like these. They endanger first responders who have to deploy if they're stuck, injured or God forbid - no longer living," another wrote, laying out the cold, hard truth of possibilities.

"It is not a playground people," a third warned.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.