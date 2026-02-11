Onlooker captures video of tourists' thoughtless behavior at US national park: 'Get their license plate'

"If you see something, say something!"

A passerby spotted some tourists planning to use a drone in Yosemite National Park, a major no-no for the peace and safety of the wildlife and their fellow tourists.

On the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram page, a bystander shared a quick video of a family preparing the drone near Yosemite's Tunnel View, one of the park's most famous vistas.

Drones are becoming a major nuisance in national parks across the country. The National Park Service prohibits the use of drones and other gadgets that fall into the "uncrewed aircraft system" category because they are irritating to humans and animals alike.

The organization noted that noise from drones can disrupt quiet moments or spook an animal, and the quick, darting motions of many drones can startle animals and be perceived as a threat.

Drones can also interfere with search and rescue operations, making them unsafe to use, except under certain circumstances. Violating the ban can result in a misdemeanor charge and a maximum penalty of up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Unfortunately, similar incidents have been documented elsewhere. A man faced charges for flying a drone near an active wildfire in Jasper National Park in Canada, interfering with helicopters working to contain the flames.

In another incident, a person harassed a bull elk with a drone in Rocky Mountain National Park, which could have had dangerous, if not deadly, results for the person or animal.

Following the rules at national parks ensures everyone can enjoy the outdoors and preserves access for future generations.

People in the comments were angry about the flagrant rule-breaking from the family.

"Get their license plate and report," one person suggested.

"If you see something, say something!" another encouraged. "Toxic tourism crushes my soul."

Another person added, "Drone pilots in national parks are obnoxious. Follow the rules, get a permit, or wake up earlier. This is the reason why [legislators] are trying to get rid of them and limit their use."

