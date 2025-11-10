Officials convict 3 men for dangerous stunt at US national park: 'We do not tolerate illegal activity'

Three men have been convicted for illegal BASE jumping in Yosemite National Park, according to Unofficial Networks, after a series of stunts that endangered park visitors, wildlife, and rescuers, which sparked anger across social media.

The National Park Service confirmed that the jumps took place between 2020 and 2024, with sentences handed down in recent months. Videos and photos of the incidents have resurfaced online, where users condemned the thrill-seekers for ignoring long-standing park regulations meant to protect both people and fragile ecosystems.



Yosemite Superintendent Raymond McPadden said, "We do not tolerate illegal activity in Yosemite National Park. Our law enforcement rangers remain efficient, effective, and vigilant 24 hours a day, 365 days a year." He added that these convictions highlight the park's commitment to safety and stewardship, which is a message that struck a chord with many viewers reacting to the story.

Under federal law, BASE jumping — an acronym for building, antenna, span (such as a bridge), and earth (such as a cliff) — is prohibited in all U.S. national parks. Still, rangers respond to dozens of illegal attempts each year.



Rescue operations for BASE jumpers can also divert critical resources from more pressing emergencies and put rangers in danger. When jumpers crash or get stranded on cliff faces, helicopters and ground teams must respond, disrupting wildlife habitats and burning fuel that Yosemite staff work hard to conserve.

Among those convicted were Christopher I. Durell, sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and community service; Joshua A. Iosue, who received two days in jail and a two-year ban from the park; and David A. Nunn, a repeat offender who crash-landed at El Capitan after a parachute malfunction in 2020.

The story has reignited debate over how far visitors will go for a viral thrill and whether national parks can keep up with a social media culture that rewards risk over respect.

