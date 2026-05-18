Yellowstone wolf pup caught on camera stealing grizzly bear warning sign

"Clearly, this pup had better things to do with it."

A Yellowstone wolf pup is having a major social media moment after it was seen trotting off with a grizzly bear warning sign — and then chewing on the post as if it had just found the best toy in the park.

Wolf technician Taylor Rabe (@taylorlrabe) shared a video on Instagram, which has been drawing attention online for showing the playful side of a wolf pup. Rather than heading straight back to the rest of the Junction Butte pack, the black, collared yearling became distracted by what Rabe described as an "interesting toy."

Rabe told Outside she captured the footage on April 14 in Yellowstone National Park, where the park's bear management team had posted the sign warning visitors to stay away from an area that may have had a grizzly carcass nearby.

"Clearly, this pup had better things to do with it," she said.

In the clip, the pup crosses the road to rejoin the rest of the pack, but stops when it notices the sign. It grabs the post and begins dragging and gnawing on it, turning a caution marker into a chew toy.

According to Rabe, the pup is one of six yearlings in the Junction Butte pack, which has roughly a dozen wolves and has long been one of the park's most-viewed and energetic groups.

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The pack's den sits in a spot visible from Yellowstone's Northeast Entrance Road by Gardiner, Montana, according to Outside, giving thousands of visitors the chance to observe the animals.

As amusing as the footage is, the behavior itself is not especially surprising. Rabe wrote on Instagram that the younger wolves had split off from the adults and were likely entertaining themselves without parental supervision — something that often happens when pups want to linger near a particularly smelly or interesting place, such as an old carcass or even a pond full of salamanders.

That kind of play is an important part of wolf development. Wolves are highly social animals, and pups learn critical skills through stalking, pouncing, and carrying objects around.

Outside noted that the International Wolf Center said pups often play with objects, including bones, feathers, and animal hides, repeatedly "killing" them and treating them like trophies before later applying those skills while hunting.

Wolves play a major role in healthy ecosystems, and public interest in packs like Junction Butte can help build support for protecting them.

The video also underscores why there are warning signs in Yellowstone in the first place: to reduce dangerous encounters between people and large carnivores such as grizzlies and wolves.

"Of all the signs to take, he snags one warning people of BEARS in a certain area," one viewer commented on the video.

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