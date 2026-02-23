Group questions 87,000 pounds of trash found in iconic US river: 'Every candy wrapper, plastic bottle, [and] Red Bull can'

It shows what can happen when a community mobilizes around a shared goal.

Volunteers pulled a staggering haul from Montana's Yellowstone River during its yearly cleanup in 2025, revealing how much waste flowed from city streets into one of America's most treasured waterways.

The annual effort yielded more than 87,000 pounds of litter, according to KULR.

Amid the typical debris, workers noticed an unexpected item appearing repeatedly: Nerf darts.

Unfortunately, litter rarely stays on the streets — storm drains funnel everything from cigarette butts to foam cups straight into waterways and river systems.

"Every candy wrapper, plastic bottle, Red Bull can, cigarette butt, Styrofoam cup and the [like] that hits the street has a chance to travel down the stormwater pipes and straight into our river," Billings Public Works (@billingsmtpublicworks) said in a Facebook post about the event.

The Yellowstone River Research Center launched the cleanup initiative around 20 years ago, and now coordinates with Rocky Mountain College scientists, business backers, environmental groups, and thousands of residents who donate their time.

In addition to picking up trash, organizers focused on protecting water quality and preventing future health risks for everyone living downstream.

Clean rivers mean safe recreation and reliable drinking water for Billings families — but pollution can create hazards for swimmers, anglers, and anyone relying on the historic watershed.

Animals also suffer when plastic fragments and small debris enter their habitats. Birds and fish mistake waste for food, disrupting ecosystems throughout the Yellowstone River corridor.

Supporting eco-friendly initiatives at the community level can bring about real change, demonstrating the effectiveness of grassroots action on environmental issues.

City leaders have urged residents to prevent trash from entering storm systems.

Keeping gutters clean, fastening trash lids securely, and participating in neighborhood cleanup days can all make a meaningful difference.

The 2025 cleanup showed what can happen when a community mobilizes around a shared environmental goal: volunteers intercepted nearly 44 tons of waste threatening the iconic river.

