Park rangers shut down alarming rumors about wildlife behavior in Yellowstone: 'This rumor is false'

Despite circulating rumors, wild animals are not migrating away from Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials disputed false claims circulating on the internet based on footage of bears, bison, elk, and mountain lions seemingly fleeing from the area.

As ABC News reported, the National Park Service believes that these videos are fake, satirical, and AI-generated.

"Wildlife is not leaving Yellowstone National Park in large numbers," said Linda Veress, an NPS spokesperson. "This rumor is false."

Wild animals do have natural migratory patterns, but indications are that migrations are normal this year.

Wildlife biologist Bill Hamilton told ABC News that most animal movements in the park occur in winter. All the park's species are free to roam as they please in search of food and other resources.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

It's essential to quickly dispel myths like this so as not to create unnecessary panic. It is no surprise that the NPS swiftly stepped in to quell these rumors.

Understanding how wild animals live and how nature works is a crucial part of appreciating the natural world and protecting it.

Visitors to Yellowstone and other natural areas benefit from listening to the science-backed facts about parks and heeding the warnings of those who work in these environments daily.

You can be a responsible park visitor by learning about the critical climate issues that affect the places you travel to and relying on trusted sources rather than social media hype.

Consider sharing evidence about what you've learned with people you know, and remember to respect wildlife's natural behavioral patterns wherever you go.

"That's good to know," one Instagram user commented about the news from Yellowstone. "I saw that in a couple of posts. AI is going to be a real problem."

"Misinformation can spread fast," someone else wrote on the social media platform X. "Glad official sources are stepping in."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



