Disturbing footage reveals family's dangerous disregard for safety at iconic landmark: 'Very sad'

A dad risked the lives of himself and his children by going off the safety boardwalk to walk around the extremely dangerous hot springs in Yellowstone National Park.

The tourists' actions, recorded by a park visitor and reposted to Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) on Instagram, have reached thousands of people, many of whom expressed their disdain for the tourists' actions.

"Unfortunately no rangers around," wrote the original park visitor who recorded the video. "They eventually came back to the boardwalk, and several people said stuff to them and they acted arrogant. Not surprised. Having his kids out there is what was really infuriating."

Yellowstone National Park has strict rules about not going off path — especially when it comes to the geysers, which could cause extreme injury and even death.

The park itself specified that the springs "have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature. Keep your children close and don't let them run."

As Outside explained on Yellowstone, one man in 2022 died from entering the area, while plenty of others have been seriously injured.

This is not the only reason to stay on the path when it comes to natural landscapes. Trespassing within nature can damage the ecosystem, which is most concerning in protected conservation areas usually hosted by national parks. Damaging the ecosystem could impact the livelihood of keystone species, many of which make the experience within these national parks so exceptional.

In addition to safety issues for yourself and the environment, one could also be left with a hefty fine if they are found trespassing. For those who witness people off trails in areas like these, the park advises to notify a park ranger or (in seriously dangerous instances) to call emergency services.

For those looking to visit naturally beautiful places such as these, remember to look at the rules and regulations within the national parks and follow them as intended. Also, educate yourself on areas that may need extra attention so that you don't accidentally damage the ecosystem, limiting wildlife and other people from enjoying the area.

Commenters are overwhelmingly angry with the trespassers.

"Very sad," wrote one. "A beautiful place that needs to be respected."

Another added: "This pisses me off. [They] would put some else's life in danger trying to save them and they are also destroying the fragile ecosystem which will prevent future generations from seeing the beauty of the park."

