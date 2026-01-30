Hikers spark outrage with photos of tourists' dangerous behavior on cliff's edge: 'Don't [want] to be there when someone goes over the edge'

"I wish I could drive around and give fines."

Taking the path less traveled is much cooler on paper than it is in practice — especially if that path is on the edge of a cliff.

An anonymous Facebook poster shared several photos of Yellowstone National Park tourists hiking dangerously close to a sharp drop last November. The photos also depict hikers climbing on the rock barriers and nearing the cliff's edge to take pictures.

Shared in the "Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of the Idiots!" Facebook group, the caption read, "South Rim trail. People hiking with a stroller, bringing it right to the cliff and pointing it towards the cliff."

The South Rim trail is part of what's known as the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone. As the name suggests, it's a gorgeous view — but there are many hazards.

According to the park's official website, the canyon is over 1,000 feet deep, with a rushing river at the bottom. A fall from that cliff could cause serious injuries in the best-case scenario.

That's the main reason why parks bar visitors from wandering off trails, though breaking this rule could have other far-reaching consequences. Tourists hopping barriers could also disturb wildlife, trample native flora, and otherwise disrupt the local ecosystem.

Those who disrespect park rules could also face dire consequences.

One visitor, who trespassed onto a protected zone in the park, was fined $3,000, sentenced to a week in jail, and banned from Yellowstone for five years for putting the ecosystem (and himself) at risk. And just last year, a tourist attempted an illegal stunt at the Grand Canyon National Park, resulting in his tragic death.

Commenters were both outraged at the hikers' behavior and afraid for their safety.

One said, "I wish I could drive around and give fines."

"I don't [want] to be there when someone goes over the edge," another replied.

