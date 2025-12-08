Tourist faces backlash after sharing video of them antagonizing wildlife: 'You're just invading its space'

"They're pumped full of testosterone, bugling like crazy, and sometimes charging anything that looks like a threat."

Some wayward tourists came extra-close to a bull elk at Yellowstone National Park — and bragged about it in an oblivious video, seeming not to realize the clear danger.

The Instagram account Tourons of Yellowstone 2 (@Touronsofyellowstone_2), which shares content of people engaging in careless or downright dangerous behavior at Yellowstone National Park, shared the video with the caption, "Keep at least a 25-yard distance away from the elk in Yellowstone. For their safety AND yours!"

In the original video, the visible hiker, standing on a steep, snow-covered hill, says the elk is "10 feet away" and is "letting" them stay nearby.

The National Park Service's own website warns against getting in such close proximity to elk, especially bull elk, which can brandish a pair of seriously destructive antlers no person would want to get too personal with. The NPS explains that "people have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning."

Bull elk can weigh up to 1,000 pounds, and their antlers can be up to 4 feet in length, according to Broadmouth Canyon, a company that organizes elk hunts in Utah and other nearby states.

Bull elk can be especially unpredictable during "the rut" — their mating season. At this time, Broadmouth Canyon states, "They're pumped full of testosterone, bugling like crazy, and sometimes charging anything that looks like a threat. That includes people."

When people try to get too neighborly with animals like elk, bears, moose, or bison, encroaching on their space, they create a risk not only for themselves by potentially ending up on the business end of an antler, but for the wild animals themselves. Animals that attack humans are often euthanized.

Part of the problem lies simply in the planet's growing population of humans.

Dr. Neil Carter, co-author of a study published in the journal Science Advances, said, "Our study suggests that with more areas of the world expected to be shared both by people and wildlife, conservation planning will have to get more creative and inclusive," according to London's Natural History Museum.

People in the comments of the video were appalled at the boldness of the park visitors.

One person wrote, "You're just invading its space," and another echoed the sentiment, calling the tourist and the person filming "Space Invaders."

