Anxiety-inducing video shows Yellowstone tourists getting too close to wild bear: 'Ban them for life'

Yellowstone is an example of America embracing its natural frontier. The first national park in the United States, Yellowstone offers 2.2 million acres to observe wildlife in natural ecosystems and explore geothermal areas, among other natural wonders.

The protected areas are home to two types of bears — grizzly and black bears. As with all wildlife, it is best to stay at least 100 yards from bears for safety. On Instagram, bystanders were stunned after Yellowstone tourists followed a wild black bear, disregarding distance recommendations.

Shared to the account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), the video clip shows a Yellowstone visitor capturing a black bear walking along the side of the road, minding its own business. A couple is then seen walking in the same direction, hoping to get close enough to get a better view.

"Tourons following a black bear in Yellowstone! Remember to keep at least 100 yards from all bears," the video post was captioned.

While world temperatures continue to rise, bears have altered their behaviors, leading to more potential encounters with wildlife enthusiasts and national park visitors. With changing habitats, tourists have reported seeing wildlife more frequently, which poses a safety risk for them and wildlife, as bears may be euthanized if they're too comfortable interacting with humans. In addition, due to the challenges of plastic usage, more bears have been discovered consuming it in human waste, which can cause severe health problems and even shorten their lifespans.

Yellowstone National Park is home to diverse wildlife, such as bison, grizzly bears, and elk. While these animals are incredible to view, it's essential to remember they are wild and can be unpredictable. It's important to respect the rules and guidelines set by the National Park Service to ensure the safety of both visitors and the animals.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Why must you try and get as close as possible!! Give the animals their space," commented one Instagram user upon seeing the video clip.

"Ban them for life," wrote another.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.