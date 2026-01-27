Onlooker captures photos of tourists' dangerous behavior near wild animals: 'It's illegal'

A Facebook photo of two tourists getting way too close to a family of bears at Yellowstone National Park has sparked discussion about the importance of following safety protocols at national parks and respecting nature.

The image shows what appears to be an older couple getting quite close to a bear cub and its mother to take a photo.

Yellowstone National Park safety regulations outline that all tourists should remember that animals are wild and dangerous, regardless of how docile they may seem, and that you should always stay at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves, and cougars, and at least 25 yards from all other animals.

"It's illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal," the park's website reads.

Getting too close to any animal is incredibly dangerous because wild animals are unpredictable and can easily become intimidated or aggressive if provoked.

One tourist in Colorado, for example, approached a moose until it forced her away with a few front kicks.

While she was lucky, others have not been so lucky with moose encounters, and bears are even worse, especially if you approach with their cubs.

Bears, particularly grizzly bears, are incredibly protective of their cubs and generally easily provoked if they feel threatened or cornered.

"Momma don't mind at all," one commenter wrote under the Facebook post. "Teachable moment for junior. It's called 'lunch!'"

"I have no sympathy for these folks anymore," wrote another. "Follow the rules or don't come back!"

The Instagram account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) was created to clearly highlight such ill-advised visitor behavior in national parks. The comments under such videos often call for disrespectful visitors to be banned.

That's because, in addition to causing anxiety among other visitors and ruining the experience for them, animals that attack are often euthanized out of fear of further harm to humans. The removal of even one creature from an ecosystem can have a profound negative impact on biodiversity.

The National Park Service broadly recommends that all tourists adhere to "Leave No Trace" guidelines for spending time in nature without disrupting the land or wildlife.

One of the rules is simply to "respect wildlife from a distance," which many tourists, unfortunately, seem unable to follow.

