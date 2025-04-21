Park visitor captures frightening video of reckless tourists tempting fate with wildlife: 'People are not very smart'

Animals shouldn't be approached in the wild, but tourists can't seem to stay away.

In a video posted on the Instagram page TouronsofYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) — a fun blend of the words "tourist" and "moron" — the consequences of ignoring safety signs were on full display.

The footage shows four tourists creeping closer to two enormous elk on the road, with nearby cars pulling over to take pictures. The four people who left their cars to approach the animals on foot got far too close, snapping photographs until one of the elk began to rut its antlers and charge toward a parked car.

The tourists then sprinted to their cars, trying to avoid getting impaled on a pair of antlers.

The person filming the video is safely inside their car and comments on the tourists' foolish behavior. "This is why we are in our car," someone remarks, laughing as the tourists scramble.

The next slide of the post features a picture of a safety sign from the area that reads, "Danger. Do not approach wildlife."

For some reason, tourists can't seem to stay away from dangerous wildlife despite the clear warning signs.

According to the Yellowstone National Park website, male elk weigh about 700 pounds. The park suggests that visitors "always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk."

Wild animals are not accustomed to interacting with humans and can easily cause harm or death to those who get too close or frighten them. Causing this stress and disturbing animals' habitats is detrimental to their well-being.

Tourists such as the ones in the video not only disturb the peace; they also can endanger the wildlife. Animals that injure humans, provoked or not, are often euthanized.

Animals have also been euthanized because humans fed them or litter ended up in their stomachs.

One commenter said, "I always root for the (4 legged) animals."

Someone else added, "People are not very smart."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







