Bystander captures baffling video of tourists' audacious actions at national park: 'The entitlement is nauseating'

The rules are there for a reason.

An Instagram post has gone viral for showing a pair of tourists at Yellowstone National Park who were flagrantly violating the rules, causing outraged readers to call their actions "a recipe for disaster."

The post features video and photos of two people using electric scooters on the narrow boardwalks along Yellowstone's Fountain Paint Pot Trail. The images were shared on the TouronsOfYellowstone page (@touronsofyellowstone), which highlights the unfortunate behavior at the park by "tourons" — a hybrid of tourists and morons.

In the first clip, one of the riders is seen nearly running into the back of someone walking along the boardwalk before abruptly stopping.

As the post points out, all motorized vehicles are banned on Yellowstone's boardwalks, including electric scooters. Wheelchairs and mobility scooters are allowed on paved areas like sidewalks and overlooks but not on boardwalks or trails around hydrothermal areas such as Fountain Paint Pot.

But clearly, these "tourons" didn't follow the rules.

"The entitlement is nauseating," one commenter wrote.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

TouronsOfYellowstone has gained more than 630,000 followers on Instagram, largely due to the actions of individuals who don't follow the park's rules. It is full of images of people getting dangerously close to wildlife, or nearly scalding themselves on bubbling geysers, or falling while illegally skateboarding on boardwalks.

Some commenters said they didn't understand why these riders' actions are a big deal, but most quickly scoffed at that notion. As they pointed out, these vehicles can crowd boardwalks and parkways and, if not handled properly, could run into pedestrians and cause major injury.

Or, put more succinctly: The rules are there for a reason.

"Follow park rules," one commenter wrote. "You can die in Yellowstone because of yours or someone else's stupidity."

Some wondered why park rangers would allow such actions, while others pointed out that it's also up to fellow visitors to stand up for Yellowstone.

"Rangers are spread thin and need everyone's help when people are bothering wildlife, walking off the boardwalk or doing this," one commenter wrote. "Who cares if you get called a Karen, protect our parks."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.