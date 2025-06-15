Onlooker sparks outrage with video of off-roading tourist's reckless actions in national park: 'Should be banned permanently'

Give them an inch, and they'll take a mile.

This motorcyclist's dangerous stunt in a national park was captured on camera.

Popular tourist-shaming Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) shared a video of a reckless motorcyclist driving through Yellowstone National Park.

"We were in Yellowstone and saw a touron ride a motorcycle right down to a couple bison in the Lamar Valley," the post's caption reads. "This was after he approached 2 bison specifically! And when he came back up he had some sort of go pro video he was showing his friends."

Motorcycling is allowed in Yellowstone but with restrictions. Speed is limited to 45 miles per hour, and motorcyclists must stay on the road. Additionally, all guests, whether on foot or in a vehicle, are required to maintain a safe distance from wildlife. This touron is breaking all three rules. Give them an inch, and they'll take a mile.

This isn't the first time a tourist has disregarded the park's rules and put themselves, others, and wildlife in danger. One woman was attacked by a bison in the park after her group surrounded the 2,000-pound animal. Another visitor ignored warnings and approached a steaming mineral pool.

While Yellowstone and other national parks are great for recreation, their priority isn't entertainment; it's land preservation.

Our parks are home to hundreds of wildlife species and thousands of plants that thrive in these protected environments. To guarantee future generations have the ability to enjoy these beautiful parks and to protect the creatures that live within them, we must respect the land.

Commenters were outraged by the tourist's dangerous display.

"People like that should be banned permanently from Yellowstone and all national parks," one user wrote.

Another said, "[I] hope you showed it to the park rangers."

"Heavy fine and escorted out of the park," a third commenter agreed.

