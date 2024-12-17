Yellowstone rangers take action against rowdy drivers causing issues for elk: 'Do not do that again'

"Unless you want your car to get ran into."

During the elk rut season, the males of the large deer species can become particularly aggressive. When they make a loud trumpet-like sound known as a bugle, they might be signifying an impending attack.

So when you're driving in areas where elk are present, it's probably not a good idea to honk your car's horn, as it might signify an act of intimidation. If you're not careful, your vehicle might just get a charge from an animal that can weigh up to 1,100 pounds. Try explaining that to your insurer.

TikToker Josie Weaver (@cricketbbyweave) posted a video of Yellowstone rangers discouraging people from this activity in the presence of a large herd. To control the behavior of the traffic, they had their own type of horn on hand.

The rangers are captured wearing hi-vis vests and patrolling an area of the National Park, and they are using megaphones to issue warnings to unruly drivers.

After one person decided to make an unnecessary noise with their car's horn in traffic, one ranger was caught saying, "Whoever honked, please do not do that again. Unless you want your car to get ran into by 24."

On the video, Josie left a note describing the folks as the "elk patrol," while also thanking these individuals in the caption.

It's not surprising that these impressive creatures draw crowds, but while enjoying seeing them in the wild, it's important to give them the respect they deserve.

Yellowstone's website calls on visitors on foot to remain at least 23 meters away from elk at all times, as they can be incredibly fast and pack a hell of a punch if they charge.

While this will result in serious injury or worse if a person is on the end of it, it will also likely spell bad news for the elk. Animals can be euthanized if they show overly aggressive behavior toward humans — even if the person is protected within their car.

Honking your horn is definitely not a good idea, but rangers are not always on duty to stop such bad tourist behavior.

Commenters on TikTok were fully on the side of the elk.

"The elk turned its head like, 'I know you not honking at me,'" one said. "They're gorgeous."

"The Elk Bugle is the most majestic sound," another added.

