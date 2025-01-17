Disturbing video of dog owners in national park sparks outrage: 'This is beyond wrong'

"Even the pups know this isn't right!"

Going out in nature with your dog can be rewarding, but there are certain areas you must adhere to rules to keep your pets safe. A video on Instagram shows a national park visitor upset to see pet owners disregarding the rules.

Many Instagram users were just as upset to see these pet owners putting their pets in harm's way.

TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), an account that chronicles tourists disregarding the rules at national parks, posted a video of two people taking their dogs into a stream that has steam coming off of it. They appear to be bathing their dogs in the water. Both of the dogs look uncomfortable with the situation.

The account said they looked like they "are about to start a high-end luxury dog spa."

TouronsOfYellowstone also included the pet guidelines, copied from the National Park Service website.

The rules note, "Bringing a pet to Yellowstone may limit your activities in the park," but these rules are in place to protect both pets and the park's wildlife.

One of the rules includes pets not being allowed in thermal areas.

These rules are in place "to protect them from being burned or killed in hot springs, to prevent the exchange of diseases between domestic animals and park wildlife."

The thermal areas can get extremely hot and be deadly for you and your pets. According to the BBC, in 2021, a woman's dog jumped into Maiden's Grave Spring at Yellowstone National Park, which was 200 degrees Fahrenheit. She suffered "significant thermal burns between her shoulders and feet," and the dog did not survive.

This incident was an accident, but it is also why the National Park Service website states that dogs should be controlled and leashed at all times for their safety.

While there are plenty of risks to your pets in parks, the wildlife also face risks from your pets. According to the National Park Service website, "heartworm from dogs" can kill "foxes, wolves, coyotes, bobcats, and mountain lions."

National Geographic says wolves almost went extinct 100 years ago after being hunted. When they were gone, the elk population doubled without a predator to control them. Elks overgrazed, leading to the decline of mice and rabbit populations since they didn't have somewhere to hide from predators. The loss of the wolves messed with the park's entire ecosystem.

It's crucial to vacation responsibly so you, your pet, and wildlife are safe. Luckily, there are dog-friendly national parks where you can take your furry family members.

Instagram users shared their concern for the dogs in the comments.

One user said, "This is beyond wrong."

Another commented: "Even the pups know this isn't right!"

