Bystander captures concerning video of tourist's life-risking behavior near bison herd: 'Yet another foolish act'

There is nothing wrong with having a deep admiration for nature. Yet there is a difference between admiration and not taking enough caution.

The National Park Service shares that watching wildlife safely is the responsibility of all park visitors, as they are guests entering the habitat of animal populations. Giving wildlife the room to roam freely benefits not just visitors but also the wildlife, which is why many national parks require maintaining minimum distances.

In an Instagram Reel, Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) shared a video of a visitor who did not shy away from a group of bison as they surrounded a boardwalk that leads to a parking lot.

"This man in yellow just walks straight through and gets incredibly close to the bison for the perfect close up of a 2000 pound animal," the post is captioned. The shocking video was captured by teacher and artist Katie (@katielynelle).

Yellowstone National Park comes with its own set of rules and risks that visitors need to be aware of. For example, the park is home to geothermal features such as geysers and hot springs, which can be extremely dangerous. Geysers can surpass temperatures of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why restrictions were made: to keep visitors safe.

In addition to bison, Yellowstone is home to elk, grizzly bears, and other animals. The National Park Service has advised staying at least 25 yards from bison and elk and 100 yards from bears and wolves.

Respecting nature begins with an awareness of our environment. When witnessing wildlife in their natural habitat, we obtain a greater understanding of our world and a desire to protect it, not abuse it. Citizens and nature enthusiasts alike have developed knowledge of how to care for animal habitat and foster biodiversity.

"The fines aren't big enough," one Instagram user commented.

"Yet another foolish act," another wrote.

