Viral video spotlights snowmobilers' quick-thinking after encountering massive bison at Yellowstone: 'I would bail'

Hiking and beautiful viewpoints may dominate social media feeds when people post about national park visits. But there's no doubt that wildlife tourism is also on the minds of many, especially at Yellowstone National Park, which is home to over 300 species.

While it's more common to see wildlife in spring and summer, it's still possible to spot some of its roughly 4,550 bison during winter. During a guided snowmobile trip in Yellowstone, one lucky group of tourists was treated to a passing herd of bison.

The video, which was posted by ViralHog (@viralhog), shows the tourists pulled over to the side of a road, allowing the bison the space to pass without human disruption.

"I was grateful there were no mature bulls within the herd because this time of year they are living in solitude scattered throughout Yellowstone," one of the tourists said, according to ViralHog. "The entire time they were passing, I was thinking if one were to charge I would bail off the other side of the snowmobile or perhaps hit the accelerator."

Male bison can weigh upward of 2,000 pounds and can hurt both vehicles and humans if they feel threatened.

"Goodness me! That literally is heavy traffic if I ever saw one," a commenter said.

Regardless of how soft an animal may look or how unafraid it may be of humans, tourists need to remember that even though it may be friend-shaped, wildlife needs to be left alone.

Beyond human safety, it's important to also encourage ethical wildlife tourism because it protects the animals. In 2023, when a tourist tried to help a stranded baby bison catch up with its herd, the baby was rejected by the herd. It was seen approaching cars and other tourists and was considered a hazard, forcing the rangers to euthanize the calf.

It's also important not to risk safety for a photo and to follow all rules and signs in the park.

If tourists do encounter bison in Yellowstone, park rangers' safety guidelines recommend giving them at least 25 yards of space and to run, if need be, if the bison starts to make noise and charge.

As long as animals are provided plenty of space and minimal sound disruption, tourists may be able to enjoy the company of beautiful wildlife on their trips.

