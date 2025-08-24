Onlooker captures concerning video of showdown between massive bison and tourist's car: 'Almost rammed a minivan'

When entering natural habitats, humans must show wildlife a certain amount of respect while treading on their territory. This includes keeping a safe distance from wildlife to avoid any unsafe or unwanted interactions.

Some tourists in Yellowstone National Park, however, seem to be completely oblivious to the dangers of provoking wildlife out in nature.

One TikTok user, Annette (@anet12315), captured a scary moment of an American bison approaching a stopped vehicle on the road.

"Tourist vs Bison," her caption read, as the video shows the bison approaching the stopped vehicle with speed. The bison then turned sharply on its heels to head back into the woods when the car began to lurch forward.

"Unfortunately, I didn't get the part of the video with all the tourists behind the bison that had to run when it turned back their direction," Annette added in her caption.

From the looks of it, the stalled vehicle seemed to have harassed or provoked the bison, causing the bison to charge toward the car. Fortunately, the tourist was in a locked vehicle and capable of escaping unharmed.

An adult American bison weighs between 1,000 and 2,000 pounds, depending on whether it is a male or female, and it can sit at a height between four to six feet tall. These bison are not domesticated animals and will hurt you if they feel threatened.

Human-wildlife interactions are becoming more frequent as natural habitats continue to dwindle, deteriorate, or become uninhabitable by wildlife, causing wild animals to encroach on human neighbors for shared resources or habitable space.

Some may be unaware that animals displaying aggressive or food-conditioned behavior may be euthanized, causing the population numbers of threatened or endangered wildlife to decline further.

The best way to coexist in shared spaces with wildlife is to keep a safe distance from them, making sure not to follow or harass them. Avoid feeding wildlife, whether intentionally or by accident after leaving food unattended or easily accessible.

The Leave No Trace organization also recommends keeping your pet controlled around wildlife, or leaving them at home if they cannot behave appropriately.

By following these practices, you and wild species in their habitat can both remain safe, allowing you to create more core memories on your next vacation.

Don't be like these Yellowstone tourists; take care to protect both yourself and the wildlife you're admiring.

"Biggest pet peeve!" one commenter said.

Another commenter shared a similar experience with tourists at the same national park, saying they saw one bison that "almost rammed a minivan."

