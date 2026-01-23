Yellowstone tourist suffers consequences after rescuing kid getting too close to bison: 'They need to be charged'

A tense video from Yellowstone National Park is resurfacing online — and reigniting outrage — after showing a tourist being seriously injured while trying to intervene when a bison charged at a small child.

The clip, originally filmed in the summer of 2022, had many viewers questioning how visitors got so close to one of the park's most powerful animals in the first place.

The footage, also shared by Matador Network, shows a group of adults and a child standing on a boardwalk as a bison approaches. At first, the parents seem to be trying to walk by the bison, who is facing them right next to the boardwalk. But when the bison starts to charge, the child is briefly separated from the adults.

A bystander lunged back toward the child to pull them to safety — and in that moment, the bison gored the man. According to Matador Network, the animal injured his arm, and he was later transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

While many viewers expressed sympathy for the man who stepped in, even calling him a "hero," others focused their anger on the adults who allowed the situation to unfold.

Park officials have long warned that bison are unpredictable, even when they appear calm. The animals can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run faster than humans, making close encounters extremely dangerous. Yellowstone recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison at all times.

Beyond the risk to visitors, behaving recklessly in national parks can also have devastating consequences for wildlife. When animals injure humans — even when provoked — they may be relocated or euthanized.

"They need to be charged with reckless endangerment of a minor," one TikTok user wrote in the comments section.

Another commenter, observing that the adults seemed to have been pulling the child closer to the bison, said: "Kid had more common sense [than] the people trying [to] pet it."

A third summed it all up: "Respect the animals in their home. Geez people."

