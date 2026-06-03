'It should be illegal': Video captures illegal drone buzzing by Yellowstone grizzly and cubs

"There should be a huge fine for doing it."

A Yellowstone visitor hoping to film a beloved mother grizzly and her cubs instead captured something far more infuriating as an illegal drone buzzed by the bears at close range.

The incident happened near Grizzly Lake in May, Cowboy State Daily reported.

Idaho Falls resident Don Johnson was among a group watching Beryl, a well-known mother grizzly, and her two cubs at about 6:34 p.m. on May 14 in Yellowstone National Park's northwest corner. While recording the bears on his phone, he also unknowingly filmed a white quadcopter flying dangerously close to them.

Johnson later posted the video online.

"I didn't even notice the drone at the time," Johnson told Cowboy State Daily. "I didn't pay any attention to it until I heard a ranger yell out something about a drone, and by then I was done filming."

By then, other visitors had already realized what was happening.

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"Everybody was madder than hell," Johnson said.

Drones are banned in Yellowstone and across all National Park Service sites. Cowboy State Daily reported that the agency classifies them as uncrewed aircraft, and using one without authorization is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

Drones can stress wildlife, change animal behavior, and turn already tense situations into dangerous ones.

Startled or provoked wildlife can behave unpredictably around crowds, and when animals injure people, the consequences can be deadly for the animals involved. In some cases, bears and other wildlife are euthanized after such encounters, whether or not humans caused the situation.

Yellowstone has dealt with drone-related incidents before. In 2014, a tourist crashed one into Grand Prismatic Spring. More recently, Cowboy State Daily reported that in June 2025, another visitor was cited after flying a drone close to an osprey nest in Lamar Valley, causing the birds to panic and leave.

Yellowstone and the broader National Park Service prohibit private drone flights specifically to protect wildlife, visitors, and sensitive landscapes.

In this case, the park reportedly had no record of the incident as of publication, and Johnson said he did not see who was operating the drone. Wildlife photographer Karin Occhialini said footage connected to the event appeared on RedNote before being removed, and some users hoped screenshots could help track down the operator.

"I wish I'd caught them," Johnson said. "It should be illegal, and there should be a huge fine for doing it."

For now, Beryl and her cubs remain visible in the park.

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