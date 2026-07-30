In Wyoming, tourist thought a car window would protect them, then a Yellowstone bison closed in

A zoom lens will always be safer than getting physically closer.

A visitor driving through Yellowstone National Park got a close-up reminder of just how massive and intimidating wild bison can be when encountered at close range.

What happened?

The visitor posted footage on TikTok after capturing a bison herd maneuvering through and alongside a line of cars.

While the creator originally had their window rolled down, they rolled it up as the large animals came closer and began to trot.

"I thought my window would protect me," they joked in the caption.

The moment started calmly, but when the herd got moving, the poster became notably nervous, rolling up the window, cursing, and whispering.

Videos such as this offer a vital reminder to always give wild animals ample space, as their demeanor and behavior can shift quickly.

"I would've had a heart attack right there," one viewer wrote in the comments.

Why does it matter?

Bison may appear serene and slow, but they are powerful wild animals that can move surprisingly fast and behave unpredictably, just like other creatures.

When visiting a wild area, give animals space, listen to officials, and avoid making loud noises or sudden movements that could provoke a response.

While filming animals can be safe, it's important to do so from a safe distance. When tourists chase dramatic footage, it can add stress to animals already navigating dangerous roads, crowds, and traffic within protected landscapes.

When wildlife becomes accustomed to people — or is boxed in by them — the consequences can be serious for everyone involved.

What can I do?

In Yellowstone, visitors are instructed to stay away from wildlife — at least 100 yards from predators like bears and at least 25 yards from other animals, including bison, according to the National Park Service. If an animal moves closer, the safest response is to back away or otherwise move on.

For drivers, that means resisting the urge to stop in a way that blocks the road or traps an animal between vehicles. Stay inside your car and keep noise to a minimum.

For people on foot or a bike, it is especially important to give wildlife plenty of space. If a bison is near a road or trail, turn around or wait at a safe distance instead of trying to pass. A zoom lens will always be safer than getting physically closer.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.