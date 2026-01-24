Scary video shows reckless tourists' close encounter with massive wild animal: 'We asked these people not to go'

"It's usually for your own good."

A Facebook video, shared by wildlife photographer Julie Argyle (@JulieArgyleWildlifePhotography), captured a scary encounter between a bison and two Yellowstone tourists who ventured a little too close to the wild animal, even after being warned not to.

"We asked these people not to go up the hill because the bison were rough housing," the video's caption read. "The man turned and flipped his hand at us basically brushing us off."

The Facebook clip shows two tourists on the hill near where a bison remained. The bison displays aggressive behavior as it stalks toward the two tourists, who are hyperaware of the wild animal that is on their heels.

"Look out!" Argyle cries as the bison charges toward the woman on the hill, narrowly missing her by a few inches. Her partner is seen scurrying away, a couple of yards in front of her.

The bison doesn't come back for the tourists, but they scramble to get off that hill anyway.

"Most of the time when you're asked not to do something in Yellowstone, it's for a good reason. … It's usually for your own good," Argyle wrote in the video's caption.

Yellowstone National Park is a popular outdoor and nature destination. This national park receives an average of four to five million visitors annually, according to the National Park Service.

Tourists globally flock to Yellowstone to witness the park's large network of hot springs, unique landscapes, and a wide range of wildlife, including bison, elk, wolves, mountain goats, and more.

It is generally not a wise idea to approach native habitats, as wild animals can still be dangerous, even if they do not appear to be. Feeding wildlife is also discouraged to prevent them from relying on humans for food.

The National Park Service recommends maintaining a distance of at least 100 yards from bears, wolves, and cougars in Yellowstone, and at least 25 yards from bison, elk, and all other wildlife.

The two tourists in the video clearly show a lack of regard for the national park rules, endangering both wildlife and their own safety. Very fortunately, the bison missed contact with the woman's body, allowing both tourists to walk away unharmed.

"The new volunteers for tourist tossing season," one Facebook commenter joked.

"Ever heard the phrase 'd*** animals'? Well, it's not the bison," another user commented.

"Darwin award goes to???" a third commenter quipped.

