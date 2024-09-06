Bystander captures frustrating scene after Yellowstone tourists swarm injured bison: 'So infuriating'

Tourists taking liberties with their proximity to wildlife has been an ongoing problem, and it endangers everyone involved.

A video recently posted on TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) showed tourists getting way too close to a bison.

The caption reads: "Taken at fountain paint pots, this bison was clearly injured, and tourons were getting within 5 feet of it."

The video is short and slightly blurry. While all of the tourists are on the designated walking path, it's still too close for comfort.

It seems redundant to say this, but wild animals are wild. They are unpredictable, they will respond if threatened, and they are faster than you. Bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and are capable of running at up to 35 miles per hour. To give you perspective, Noah Lyles only reached 27.09 miles per hour during his gold-medal run in the Paris Olympics 100-meter sprint. This is not an animal you want to be on bad terms with.

No selfie, photo, or moment is worth risking your life or the life of an animal. When provoked, bison will charge, as they are territorial and protective of their young.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The unfortunate consequence is that these "aggressive" animals are often put down even though they are only doing what comes naturally to them. Remember that rules exist for a reason.

When visiting these parks, remember that it's a privilege and that you are no longer in an environment preserved for you. This is their home. Keeping a safe distance will provide safety for yourself, the wildlife, and other visiting tourists.

Park Rangers' jobs are stressful enough — do your part to be sure not to add to their workload and keep these parks open for generations to come.

The video captured at Yellowstone was met largely with furrowed brows.

One combative commenter insisted the post was an overreaction and didn't understand what the big deal was since the bison in the park are not wild. Now seems as good a time as any to remind everyone that national parks are designed to protect wild animals and their habitats.

"So infuriating," one Instagrammer wrote.

"National Parks are not zoos," another commented.

"Hope someone informed park rangers!!!" said a third.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.