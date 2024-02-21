Video of tourist risking safety for bison selfie sparks outrage: ‘This is a tragedy in the making’

Such incidents highlight the urgent need for greater awareness and respect for nature, as well as stricter enforcement of park regulations to prevent further harm.

Bisons are breathtaking creatures that can be very photogenic. However, these animals do not need to be captured with you in a selfie.

In a recent Instagram Reel posted to the Tourons of Yellowstone page (@touronsofyellowstone), one man did not heed the park rules and was captured encroaching way too close to the bison just to snap a selfie.

The touron — a term used to describe tourists who exhibit reckless and entitled behavior in natural environments — approached dangerously close to the bison, seemingly unaware of the inherent risks and regulations in place to protect both visitors and the wildlife in national parks.

Bison are incredibly athletic animals, getting up to speeds of 35 miles per hour and jumping distances of over six feet. This speed combined with their size of 701 to 2,205 pounds can cause serious damage to a person.

To protect visitors and wildlife, Yellowstone has strict rules about distance. Visitors should stay 25 yards away from bison and elk and 100 yards away from wolves and bears. However, many visitors have been caught getting close to elk, bears, and bison calves.

“Just one more example of flaunting the rules and common sense with no repercussions,” said one commenter.

Another added: “No respect for the animals or rules!!!!!”

Climate awareness, as emphasized by environmental experts, begins with a respect for nature and a recognition of our interconnectedness with all living creatures. Commenters echo these sentiments by condemning the recklessness of individuals.

“This is a tragedy in the making because some people are so stupid,” another commenter wrote.

