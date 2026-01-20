Experts thrilled as hiker captures rare video of elusive creatures: 'Love to see'

"Such moments remind us why protecting our natural habitats is so important."

A beautiful wild animal was spotted in a Pakistan National Park.

Hum News English reported, per the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, that a yellow-throated marten was captured on camera by a hiker in Margalla Hills National Park. The wind-filled video showed a quick glimpse of the animal on the cliffs before it disappeared behind a hedge of rocks.

Officials are elated, believing the marten's presence in the protected area to be an indicator of a healthy, strong, and balanced ecosystem. The footage serves as a reminder of the importance of conservation and why harmony between human activity and nature is crucial to the cause.

IWMB encourages park visitors to stay on designated trails, refrain from disturbing wildlife, and do their part in protecting the natural environment and the habitats there. When visiting national parks, always make sure to follow the rules and regulations for these very reasons and to ensure your own safety.

Wildlife survival impacts all of us. From its effects on clean air and water to disease regulation and food security, coexistence is more important than most people can imagine. When animals become endangered or threatened, their protection is crucial. Trail cameras are integral to rehabilitation efforts because they help scientists track the population of each animal.

Trail cameras have been documenting proof of conservation efforts while helping experts assess population health among endangered species. Northern Minnesota trail cams caught clear, rare footage of the elusive Canada lynx. For the first time in over 50 years, an ocelot was seen in the Coronado National Forest in Arizona. A Javan rhinoceros and her calf were recorded in Ujung Kulon National Park — providing hope that the critically endangered animal is expanding its herd.

IWMB's Facebook post caption said, "Such moments remind us why protecting our natural habitats is so important. Let's continue to respect wildlife, stay on trails, and keep these hills wild."

"I love to see these animals thriving in Margala Hills!" said commenter Asm Rezz Khan on the Facebook post.

