Officials issue warning amid concerning spread of 'horror movie' insect: 'I'm hoping we can solve this issue before it gets out of hand'

The discovery confirmed that an invasive pest had infested the tribe's cherished huckleberry fields, and the problem was only getting worse.

In the beautiful mountainous region of southwest Washington, members of the Yakama Nation have enjoyed picking huckleberries as a sacred tradition for generations. But, recently, their harvest yielded an unexpected and troubling discovery.

According to High Country News, Elaine Harvey, a member of the Kamilpa Band of the Yakama Nation, was washing gallons of huckleberries when she noticed something that horrified her — worms wiggling out of the dark-purple berries. The discovery confirmed that an invasive pest had infested the tribe's cherished huckleberry fields, and the problem was only getting worse.

What's happening?

The worms were soon identified as the larvae of the spotted wing drosophila, an invasive fruit fly originating from Southeast Asia. This tiny insect has since been officially documented on Yakama Nation lands for the first time, thanks to a student-led research project started following the initial discovery.

Cyrus Dick, an invasive species biologist for the Yakama Nation, described the potential method for combating the flies. He talked about using parasitic wasps that lay eggs inside the fly larvae. "It's kind of a horror movie," he joked, according to High Country News.

Why is this concerning?

If you've had fruit overripe in your kitchen, you've probably experienced a few fruit flies buzzing around. But the spotted wing drosophila is far more destructive than your average fruit fly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that while most fruit flies are attracted to rotting produce, this variety lays its eggs inside healthy, ripening fruit, which makes it a very dangerous threat to produce.

It causes over $500 million in economic damage to America's crops year after year. But for the Yakama Nation, the threat isn't just about money; it's also personal. These pests are destroying a vital food source that's a central part of the culture and diet.

Invasive species can also damage entire ecosystems, as they outcompete native species for resources. Protecting native species, including both plants and wildlife, helps conserve natural resources, limit the spread of diseases, and protect our food supply.

What's being done to combat this issue?

The Yakama Nation is fighting back by exploring natural options, like deploying parasitic wasps to combat the infestation without resorting to chemical pesticides. "I'm hoping we can solve this issue before it gets out of hand," Dick said, according to High Country News.

This variety of fly is a nationwide problem, as another report details how it's also threatening berry crops on the other side of the country in Maine. The problem has inspired people to look for outside-the-box solutions. In one case, scientists are developing genetically modified fruit flies that produce infertile offspring as a chemical-free alternative for bringing down their numbers.

If you would like to learn more about protecting your community, there is a lot of helpful information available to better understand these types of critical issues.

