  • Outdoors Outdoors

Government takes urgent action to protect critically endangered 'unicorn' animal: 'A crucial step'

The newly protected space is believed to be an ideal area for these beautiful creatures to recover their population.

by Patrick Long
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

While it feels like too many of our protected lands are being encroached upon these days, that's not always the case. In fact, the opposite is true in Lao PDR, where a huge stretch of land has been turned over to conservation, officially becoming Xesap National Park.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the protected land now covers over 200,000 hectares, including a nearly 50,000-hectare region known as the "Pale" area — which is of particular importance as it provides a habitat for several rare and endangered species.

"We believe this designation marks a crucial step towards enhancing conservation efforts and ensuring the sustainable management of Xesap's rich natural treasures," said WWF-Laos country director Loris Palentini.  

One of those rich natural treasures is the Saola, a wild cattle relative that's considered critically endangered. The newly protected space is believed to be an ideal area for these beautiful creatures to recover their population.

The Saola is also referred to as the "Asian Unicorn." This is not only because of the creature's legendary elusiveness but also because it can appear to have one single horn when observed from the right angle. 

Although scientists discovered the Saola over 30 years ago, very little is known about it. This is due in part to the fact that the current population is believed to be no more than a few hundred. Because simply finding those populations has proved exceptionally difficult, the best way to protect them is to protect the land they're known to exist in. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

There are many other rare and beautiful endangered species in Xesap National Park's newly protected lands, too, including the red-shanked douc and the Annamite striped rabbit.

While knowing that these amazing animals will now be better protected in Xesap is good news enough, that's not all. Protecting this huge stretch of land is a significant step towards meeting the Global Biodiversity Framework's 30x30 plan.

This plan is a worldwide target to protect 30% of the planet's land and ocean by the year 2030. The target is designed to not only protect against environmental changes but to provide us with greater access to nature. Over 100 countries have signed on, but Lao PDR is leading the way.

Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the animal 🤔

No way 👎

Just let people do it for free 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"This [new national park designation] represents a major step forward for conservation in Laos and a significant breakthrough in the global effort to reach the 30×30 target," Wyss Foundation president Molly McUsic said

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x