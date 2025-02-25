Government takes urgent action to protect critically endangered 'unicorn' animal: 'A crucial step'

The newly protected space is believed to be an ideal area for these beautiful creatures to recover their population.

While it feels like too many of our protected lands are being encroached upon these days, that's not always the case. In fact, the opposite is true in Lao PDR, where a huge stretch of land has been turned over to conservation, officially becoming Xesap National Park.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the protected land now covers over 200,000 hectares, including a nearly 50,000-hectare region known as the "Pale" area — which is of particular importance as it provides a habitat for several rare and endangered species.

"We believe this designation marks a crucial step towards enhancing conservation efforts and ensuring the sustainable management of Xesap's rich natural treasures," said WWF-Laos country director Loris Palentini.

One of those rich natural treasures is the Saola, a wild cattle relative that's considered critically endangered. The newly protected space is believed to be an ideal area for these beautiful creatures to recover their population.

The Saola is also referred to as the "Asian Unicorn." This is not only because of the creature's legendary elusiveness but also because it can appear to have one single horn when observed from the right angle.

Although scientists discovered the Saola over 30 years ago, very little is known about it. This is due in part to the fact that the current population is believed to be no more than a few hundred. Because simply finding those populations has proved exceptionally difficult, the best way to protect them is to protect the land they're known to exist in.

There are many other rare and beautiful endangered species in Xesap National Park's newly protected lands, too, including the red-shanked douc and the Annamite striped rabbit.

While knowing that these amazing animals will now be better protected in Xesap is good news enough, that's not all. Protecting this huge stretch of land is a significant step towards meeting the Global Biodiversity Framework's 30x30 plan.

This plan is a worldwide target to protect 30% of the planet's land and ocean by the year 2030. The target is designed to not only protect against environmental changes but to provide us with greater access to nature. Over 100 countries have signed on, but Lao PDR is leading the way.

"This [new national park designation] represents a major step forward for conservation in Laos and a significant breakthrough in the global effort to reach the 30×30 target," Wyss Foundation president Molly McUsic said.

