Intense debate erupts over controversial bill that would have big impact on rivers: 'We would be smart to wait'

Wildlife experts and constituents pleaded with Wyoming lawmakers to cease a bill introduced in the state that would end 72 years of protection for river otters, WyoFile reported. The bill passed the House with a 52-8 vote and passed the Senate with a 22-9 vote.

What's happening?

Republican lawmakers in Wyoming's State Legislature have proposed House Bill 45, "Removing otters as protected animals," which would do exactly that. The bill, conceived by Andrew Byron, originated from the trouble fishers were having in polluted waters and locals who were "having trouble with otters." If the bill passes, it would remove otters from a list of "protected animals for purposes of hunting regulations."

Northern river otters, the only species of otter in Wyoming, according to Cowboy State Daily, have been protected since 1953, prior to the Federal Endangered Species Act.

"After they were protected in 1953, you started to see their population spread," said Wyoming Game and Fish director Angi Bruce.

According to Bruce, having the bill pass would help authorities deal with "problem-causing otters." Reports of otters in fish-stocked waters or attacking tubers have caused some concern.

"Having this tool, in my perspective, allows us to help gain support for more otters," said Bruce.

However, wildlife experts and other lawmakers caution that the bill is moving too quickly.

Merav Ben-David, a University of Wyoming professor, asked for lawmakers to leave river otters alone. Her plea stemmed from research on otters that were nearly wiped out during the fur-trading eras and slowly reintroducing themselves to their habitats.

"In 2021, we had 25% of the otter activity at these latrines compared to what we had a decade ago," Ben-David told lawmakers. "River otters are slowly clawing their way back. Their existence is tenuous, depending on water flow, fish abundance and pollution."

" We would be smart to wait until we get viable populations in other places, [like] along the Wind River," Ben-David continued. "I would encourage a change in their status when I start getting complaints from anglers in the Bighorn River or friends of mine who live in Glendale."

State Rep. Karlee Provenza deferred to Ben-David's expertise: "If the number one scientist that knows what is going on says, 'No,' then I would also urge you to vote no on this bill."

The bill passed the committee with a vote of 8-2 before moving through the House and Senate and being signed by governor Mark Gordon.

Why is the passing of Bill 45 important?

According to the International Otter Survival Fund, northern river otters are listed as "least concern," meaning they are not at threat of extinction. However, this status is supported by the protections otters have had in Wyoming for 72 years.

Bill 45 could place river otters in danger of becoming endangered. Removing the protected status allows for the moving and killing of "fish-eating nuisance otters," according to WyoFile.

"The first step would be to try to relocate them to somewhere else," Game and Fish chief warden Dan Smith said.

"In the end, if nothing works, that still would give us the tool to lethally remove them, but that would be a last step," said Angi Bruce.

Food supplies for otters are dwindling due to rising water temperatures. This forces otters to move to different areas for food and to get creative in their search. Researchers even found otters eating foods 35% harder than their teeth are used to and using glass bottles to help break down their food.

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, river otters, as predators, are ecologically important as they help control populations of kelp and other species. They even help control the spread of invasive species.

But they are also susceptible to "environmental contaminants," such as mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls. In England, scientists found high levels of toxic chemicals in dead otters due to waste.

With less protection, otters can be more susceptible to these environmental hazards and have a harder time finding their food supply.

What's being done about river otter protections?

Even though the bill was passed, there still are protections in place. According to Wyoming Public Media, the bill doesn't allow an open season on otters.

"There are fears out there that this is an all-out attack, this is a free-for-all," said Rep. Byron. "It's really, really not the case."

First steps would be to use electric fences and other mitigation practices before resorting to lethal methods.

"I personally believe that when we are able to go in and address conflict situations with landowners, it helps build support for that species as they become more popular across the state," Angi Bruce said.

According to River Otter Ecology, there are plenty of ways you can help protect otters on a personal level. These include picking up trash, not using chemical fertilizers, and supporting conservation groups and political candidates.

